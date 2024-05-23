Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,388 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.