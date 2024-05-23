Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Leidos comprises 2.9% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Leidos worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Leidos by 9.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.35. 343,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,769. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.