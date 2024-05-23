Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,978 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,170,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 622,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 867,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,065. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

