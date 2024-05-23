Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $49,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,227. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.