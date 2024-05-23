Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 189,619 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,619 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.41% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $66,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,249,000 after purchasing an additional 264,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 412,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,500. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.