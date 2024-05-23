Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $72,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.27. 546,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,612. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

