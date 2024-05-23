Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 102,398 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,398 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $165,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 1,967,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,177. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

