SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $98,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,912,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

