Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $137,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.03. 52,720,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,657,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

