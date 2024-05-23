Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 790,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,911 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $88,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VYM traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,497. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.55.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

