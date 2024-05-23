Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $370,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,363. The company has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.57 and a 200-day moving average of $243.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

