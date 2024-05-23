Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $108,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.93. 2,145,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

