Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 642,218 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,218 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $95,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after buying an additional 1,484,395 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after purchasing an additional 936,339 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after buying an additional 377,924 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7,148.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 360,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 380,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 237,140 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

