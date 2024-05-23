Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $829,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.81. 2,288,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.41. The stock has a market cap of $438.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

