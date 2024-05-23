Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $223.78. 575,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $225.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

