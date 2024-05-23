Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,253,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,450,000 after buying an additional 1,324,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 627,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,504. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.