Scotiabank Boosts Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to $20.50

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,767. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.12.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after buying an additional 194,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

