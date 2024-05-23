Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$7.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.