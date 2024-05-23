BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,663 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.67. 627,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
