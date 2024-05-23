Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Stock Position Cut by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF comprises 2.2% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of CGSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 55,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,929. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

