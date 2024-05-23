BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.05. The stock had a trading volume of 529,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

