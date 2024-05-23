National Bankshares Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$31.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 621,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. CAE has a 1-year low of C$23.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

