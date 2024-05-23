Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$24.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.72.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.78. 2,249,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 1.98. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.88.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5209327 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Company insiders own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.