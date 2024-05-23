Scotiabank Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.69.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

TXG stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$22.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. Insiders have acquired 6,491 shares of company stock worth $69,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

