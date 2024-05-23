Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,303,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,170. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $322,675. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

