Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,347. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.