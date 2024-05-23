Zentry (ZENT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $207.14 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Zentry has a market capitalization of $207.14 million and approximately $23.26 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,337,525,839 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,336,627,502.833825 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03970824 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $24,397,606.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

