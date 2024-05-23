Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PayPal by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in PayPal by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.04. 4,575,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,479,263. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.