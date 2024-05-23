Venom (VENOM) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Venom has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $383.06 million and $6.71 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.2207491 USD and is down -13.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $12,642,090.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

