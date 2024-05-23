Siacoin (SC) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Siacoin has a market cap of $407.98 million and $6.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,893.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.75 or 0.00721348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00124621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00061097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00203853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00094205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,295,065,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,269,143,231 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

