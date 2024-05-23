Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) versus African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) Financial Survey

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for African Agriculture and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 1 3.50

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.48%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture $1.82 million 1.78 -$43.06 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $5.33 million 0.75 -$13.98 million ($5.16) -0.57

This table compares African Agriculture and Arcadia Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arcadia Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -228.81% Arcadia Biosciences -129.74% -84.27% -55.17%

Risk & Volatility

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats African Agriculture on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

