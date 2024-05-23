Balboa Wealth Partners Takes $253,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 82.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

ENB stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.28. 1,708,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

