Moreno Evelyn V Sells 63,595 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,595 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,320,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

