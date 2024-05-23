Union Savings Bank Sells 628 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Union Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.03. The stock had a trading volume of 351,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.13 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

