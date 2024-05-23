Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lessened by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 411,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,979,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $468.05. 272,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,927. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

