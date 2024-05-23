Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

