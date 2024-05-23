Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 207.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. 1,968,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.