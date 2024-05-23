Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.