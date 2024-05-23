Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 262,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

