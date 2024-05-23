Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.64. The stock had a trading volume of 545,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.