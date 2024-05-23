Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 28,152 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,392. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.