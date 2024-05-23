Truist Financial Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,288.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.45.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $886.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $2,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.