BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,833 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 558.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

AZTA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 171,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

