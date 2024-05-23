The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $327.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

