BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.14. 265,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,697. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

