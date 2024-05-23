Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 349,788 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 250,834 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 139,552 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.83. 446,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,953. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

