Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $37.75

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.75, but opened at $39.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 429 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,138.84. The company has a market cap of $769.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

