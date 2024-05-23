GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $29.83

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $31.00. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 1,116,993 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $511,619.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $511,619.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock worth $49,256,053. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

