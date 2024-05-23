MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up to $135.28

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.28, but opened at $140.94. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $136.19, with a volume of 71,573 shares traded.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

