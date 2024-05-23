Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $8.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 41,376 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.